Dolphin Speed Swim Club gains top spots at GASA short course nationals 2023 swim meet

Kaieteur Sports – Head Coach Paul Mahaica along with Assistant Coaches Floyd Skeete and Kenita Mahaica saw improved performances in different Strokes. Outstanding for the Meet in the 15 to 17 Category was Paul Junior Mahaica with seven first place finishes, capturing personal best Times in the 50m Free of 24:05 and 100m Free 53:15, along with his teammate Sekhel Tzedeq 18 and over Category. Sekhel Tzedeq who captured Three First Place finishes 50m Back, 50m Breast and 50m Free 24:41 at the recently concluded Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Short Course 2023 end of year meet.

Other, First places winners, 8 and under Category were Adon Ramdatt and Amiyra Caeser, 9 to 10 Category were Malakhiy Patokie, Shahid Matthews, Elissa Shipley-Thompson and Katy Budhan, 15 -17 Category Patrice Mahaica 200m Freestyle.

It was an exciting Swim Meet for Dolphin Swim Family, our Swimmers dominated, from the 8 and under to the 18 and over Categories.

Six clubs participated along with Trident Swim Academy (waiting to be accepted by the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association to Membership since the 1st March, 2023). Dolphin Swimmers improved, dropping seconds off of their respective times, which will boost their FINA points and qualify them for more senior competitions.

Dolphin Speed Swim Club is especially proud of the results generated from this meet which will give their swimmers confidence to keep training hard. Head Coach Paul Mahaica, in an interview couldn’t hold back his pride whilst singing praises to his thirty six swimmers for their outstanding results. Also, proud of Andica Vieira and Heaven Belony, Paul J Mahaica and Patrice Mahaica who are part of the Inter Guiana Games 2023 performed very well, “My swimmers dedicated their time and commitment to a strict regimen both morning and afternoon training at the National Aquatic Centre, never missing opportunities to train and give their all,” Mahaica said. Great improvements were noted from the results of the nationals.