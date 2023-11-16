Latest update November 16th, 2023 4:20 PM

Businessman accused of publicly humiliating Venezuelan nationals slapped with several charges

Nov 16, 2023 Court Stories, News

Kaieteur News – Ahmad Ally, a 37-year-old businessman of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Thursday slapped with several charges for publicly humiliating two Venezuelan Nationals.
Ally was arrested earlier this month after a video circulated on social media platforms of two Venezuelans being coerced to say they were thieves.

slapped with several charges for publicly humiliating Venezuelans, Ahmad Ally

They were then instructed to strip naked and walk down the road.
Ally appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

He was charged with two counts of using a computer system to publish the image of a private area of a person.
He was also charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of assault.
The court released the defendant on $200,000 bail for each of the two cybercrime offences, $40,000 bail for assault causing actual bodily harm and $20,000 for assault.
He expected to return to court on January 17, 2024.
According to reports, the businessman had admitted to using a cutlass to publicly humiliate the Venezuelans because of his personal beliefs but he denied uploading the video to social media platforms.

The two Venezuelans forced to walk naked in the streets.

