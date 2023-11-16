Bus transporting Rupununi U-17 footballers crashes at Rockstone

Latest update November 16th, 2023 4:20 PM
Kaieteur News – Several members of an under-17 football team from the Rupununi were taken to the Linden Hospital earlier on Thursday after the bus they were travelling in crashed following after a tire blowout near Rockstone in Region 10.
The bus was heading to the city from Lethem. The accident occurred shortly after midday.
Coach of the team Dexter Bentick told this publication that the accident occurred some 20 minutes before Rockstone. He said after the tire blew out, the bus careened into the bushes and toppled.
According to a statement from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the bus was transporting players from the Rupununi Academy Training Centre.
The GFF said it sent a support team to transport the players to the Linden Hospital. The GFF and the Rupununi Football Association is in contact with the parents and guardians of the players.
The players are expected to match skills against several other teams as part of the 2023 Namilco Football tournament.
