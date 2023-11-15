Taxi driver ‘plays dead’ to save life

Latest update November 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2023 News
– after stabbed, chopped, robbed by passengers
Kaieteur News – A taxi driver reportedly “played dead” during the wee hours of Saturday after his Spanish-speaking passengers reportedly stabbed, chopped and robbed him at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Nursing chop and cut wounds to his neck and other parts of his body is Shon Smith, 46 of Parika, EBE. According to reports, the taxi driver almost lost his head during the robbery which took place close to 01:00hrs. Five men described as Spanish-speaking individuals had reportedly hired Smith at a junction in Parika for a trip to the Ruby Backdam area.
The man’s wife in a telephone conversation with another section of the media said that as they were getting closer to the destination, her husband asked ‘how far more we ga guh’?
Instead of the responding, the men launched a brutal attack on him. She claimed that the passenger in the front seat started to stab him with a knife while they demanded that he gives them cash and his phone.
He reportedly gave them the cash but they continued the assault. They reportedly dragged him out of the car. Two of them held him down while another kicked him to the head and the other searched his car. The bandits also, according to reports, attempted to cut off Smith’s neck with a grass knife but he played dead to save his life. ”After they ain’t stopping, he decide to stop move, like play dead”, his wife said.
The bandits then fled the scene leaving him and the car behind. Smith then got up and reportedly wrapped up his neck with his jersey, entered his car and drove to a house where he begged for help. He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he received treatment for his wound. The matter has since been reported to the police.
EXXON caught with their pants down!
Nov 15, 2023– with a riveting 2-0 victory over Dynamics Kaieteur Sports – Stabroek Ballers, a dominant force, etched their name in glory as they emerged undefeated to claim the 2023 Hamilton...
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – Hugo Chavez, the former and now deceased President of Venezuela, implemented a series of social reforms... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]