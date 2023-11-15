Taxi driver ‘plays dead’ to save life

– after stabbed, chopped, robbed by passengers

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver reportedly “played dead” during the wee hours of Saturday after his Spanish-speaking passengers reportedly stabbed, chopped and robbed him at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Nursing chop and cut wounds to his neck and other parts of his body is Shon Smith, 46 of Parika, EBE. According to reports, the taxi driver almost lost his head during the robbery which took place close to 01:00hrs. Five men described as Spanish-speaking individuals had reportedly hired Smith at a junction in Parika for a trip to the Ruby Backdam area.

The man’s wife in a telephone conversation with another section of the media said that as they were getting closer to the destination, her husband asked ‘how far more we ga guh’?

Instead of the responding, the men launched a brutal attack on him. She claimed that the passenger in the front seat started to stab him with a knife while they demanded that he gives them cash and his phone.

He reportedly gave them the cash but they continued the assault. They reportedly dragged him out of the car. Two of them held him down while another kicked him to the head and the other searched his car. The bandits also, according to reports, attempted to cut off Smith’s neck with a grass knife but he played dead to save his life. ”After they ain’t stopping, he decide to stop move, like play dead”, his wife said.

The bandits then fled the scene leaving him and the car behind. Smith then got up and reportedly wrapped up his neck with his jersey, entered his car and drove to a house where he begged for help. He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he received treatment for his wound. The matter has since been reported to the police.