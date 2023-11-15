Stabroek Ballers crowned 2023 Hamilton Green’s Cup champion

– with a riveting 2-0 victory over Dynamics

Kaieteur Sports – Stabroek Ballers, a dominant force, etched their name in glory as they emerged undefeated to claim the 2023 Hamilton Green’s Cup title at the iconic Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground on Monday evening. In a riveting display of skill and determination, the Stabroek Ballers secured a triumphant 2-0 victory over Dynamic.

Set up by the charismatic captain of the Stabroek Ballers, Son Son led by example, seizing the first scoring opportunity with a breathtaking free kick just outside the 18-yard box. A chip that sailed gracefully into the top-left corner and left the Dynamic goalkeeper frozen in awe, and the crowd erupted in a collective gasp as the ball left the captain’s boot.

Meanwhile, the first 15 minutes of play witnessed a fierce battle between Dynamic and the Stabroek Ballers. However, the Stabroek side asserted their dominance in the middle period of the second half, extending their lead to 2-0 with another exquisite goal orchestrated by their captain. A well-executed pass set up yet another scoring opportunity, leaving the Dynamic side struggling to contain the onslaught.

With a commanding 2-0 lead, the Stabroek Ballers tightened their grip on the match, showcasing a formidable defence that kept a clean sheet against a resilient Dynamic side. The strength of experience blended seamlessly with impeccable team play, leaving spectators in awe of the 2023 champions’ prowess.

The 2023 champions, Stabroek Ballers displayed unwavering goodwill and determination throughout the championship, culminating in a spectacular performance on the final day, where they secured three exciting victories to seal their championship fate. Their journey to glory was marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence, and they demonstrated their mettle when it mattered most.

Before the adrenaline-fueled final commenced, the esteemed former Prime Minister of Guyana and ex-Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, added a touch of ceremony. Green, with an air of appreciation for the tournament, delivered a brief ceremonious team greeting, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown between two of the tournament’s best teams.

A first prize of $500,000 was awarded the winner. The runner-up collected $250,000, while the third-place team, Bent Street, claimed $150,000.

The tournament was sponsored by NaMilCo, Gafoor Ltd, B.K International, John Fernandes Ltd, Star Party Rentals, Enet, New GPC, Edmond Vieira, Cummings Electrical, GTT, Dr. Colin Watson, Eton Cordis, Ivor Carrington, Genequip, Super Bet, Eddie’s Bobcat, New Thriving, Floyd Haynes, Busta, Reunion Gold, CIDI, and others.