Santa Rosa, Chase Academy set up identical 1-nil victories

Kaieteur Sports – Santa Rosa and Chase’s Academic Foundation emerged victorious with identical 1-0 scorelines in the latest fixtures of the 2023 Limacol Boy’s Under-18 Schools Football League, held on Monday at the Ministry of Education ground located along Carifesta Avenue.
Santa Rosa showcased their dominance on the field as they secured a thrilling 1-0 victory against Christianburg Secondary. In a closely contested match that remained goalless for an extended period, Darius Williams emerged as the hero for Santa Rosa. Delivering a match-winning shot from close range, Williams broke the deadlock and sealed a well-deserved victory for his team.
The clash was marked by a prolonged goal-less stalemate, with both teams displaying resilience in defence. However, it was Santa Rosa’s perseverance that ultimately paid off, propelling them to victory and underlining their prowess in the competition.
Chase’s Academic Foundation also clinched narrow victory over Carmel Secondary. They faced off against Carmel Secondary in another gripping clash, both teams exhibiting excellent defensive field play early in the contest. The match saw both sides’ effectively denying scoring opportunities to their opponents, creating a tense atmosphere on the field.
Ultimately, it was Whitney King of Chase’s Academy who emerged as the game-changer with a strategic strike, securing a riveting 1-0 victory for his team. The closely fought contest highlighted the defensive prowess as Chase Academy remains unbeaten in the competition, with an excellent ability to convert a crucial opportunity into a goal proved decisive.
As the tournament progresses, both Santa Rosa and Chase’s Academic Foundation look poised for success as they move into week-five of the competition. The tournament continues this Sunday at the same venue.
