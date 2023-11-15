Reddi and Singh spearhead Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy to Romario Shepherd U13 Berbice championship

BCB 2023 the cricket season

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board has successfully completed another cricket tournament for 2023 with the hosting of the Romario Shepherd under13 countywide tournament. Playing in front of a sizable crowd of parents and supporters, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy defeated archrivals Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club by 6 wickets to win their second Berbice under13 title in three years.

Rose Hall Canje won the toss and elected to bat first in steamy, sunny conditions at their home ground. They got off to a flying start with skipper Richard Ramdehol and Luke Amsterdam adding 51 for the 1st wicket in nine overs. Ramdehol was a first batsman to be dismissed when off spinner Dinesh Singh trapped him leg before for an attacking 30 which included six sweetly struck boundaries. Singh then bowled Newland for nought to leave the home team at 53 for two. Fellow off spinner Balraj Narine then had Amsterdam caught for 8 as the visitors started to apply pressure with the ball.

Rose Hall Canje was eventually bowled out for 82 in 27.2 overs. The rest of their batting collapsed against the medium pace of Leon Reddi and the off spin of Singh. None of the remaining batsmen apart from Elijah Sukhdeo 13 reached double figures. The outstanding bowlers for Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy were Reddi with three wickets for nine runs from 5 overs, Dinesh Singh with four wickets for six runs from six impressive overs of off spin, Balraj Narine one for 15, Sohail Shirkissoon one for five and Vinesh Singh one for one from two overs were the wicket takers for the visitors.

Needing to score 83 from their allotted 30 overs Rose Hall Town Poonai lost opener Balraj Narine via a leg before wicket decision off the first ball of their innings to Guyana’s Under13 vice captain Richard Ramdehol. Skipper Tameshwar Deonandan and Leon Reddi then added 22 runs for the second wicket before Deonandan was bowled by Ramdehol for eight in the 5th over. Ramdehol then bowled Rafael Mckenzie and Julian Hicks for nought to leave the visitors at 43 for four in the 9th over.

Reddi was joined by a solid looking Sohail Shirkissoon and together they added 43 runs for the 5th wicket to see their team to a 6 wicket victory. Readi was left unbeaten on 30 with three boundaries, while Shirkissoon supported with 15 not out. Ramdehol was the only wicket taker for Rose Hall Canje with four wickets for 20 runs from his six overs. Extras contributed 27 runs for Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy.

The Champions receive $70,000 and the championship trophy while the runner up carried home $50,000 and a trophy. Dinesh Singh and Leon Reddi were named joint man of the final and each received a cash prize along with trophies.

BCB chairman of competition committee Leslie Solomon expressed thanks to Romario Shepherd for his support of the tournament and noted that it is refreshing when players give back to the game that made them household names. The BCB over the years have been using the under11 and under13 tournaments as a nursery for under15 and Solomon observed that several exciting cricket talent like Reddi, Singh, Ramdehol, Farooq Balli of Albion are coming through as promising players for the future.

BCB President Hilbert Foster announced that in 2024, the board would introduce an under9 inter club tournament in its ongoing developmental programme. He also announced that very shortly 100 of the most promising under17 cricketers from Berbice would receive over $8 million worth of cricket gear, while 23 youth teams would benefit from about $3 million worth of coaching equipment.

The BCB would also be launching the BCB/University of Guyana Wall of Fame during this week (today) along with the 2nd edition of the historic coaching manual. The BCB and the university would also unveil scholarships for Berbice cricketers.