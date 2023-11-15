Petra Org. conducts simple team briefing ahead of Saturday’s commencement

Latest update November 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2023 Sports
Petra/MVP Sports Female U11 Schools Football League
Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation held a simple press briefing yesterday at the National Library, Conference Room, featuring the participating teams in this year’s Girls Under-11 Schools Football League, generously sponsored by MVP Sports. The tournament is set to kick off this Saturday, November 18, and will run until December 9.
In its 7th edition, the Girls U11 School Football tournament boasts a lineup of over 20 teams competing for the prestigious U11 title. The matches are scheduled for November 18, 25, December 2, and 9, with the ultimate champion to be determined at the end of the competition.
Each day, the action commences at 10:00 am, with five groups of four teams each engaging in expected spirited matches. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages, intensifying the competition.
Adding to the excitement, the victors of the Female Under-11 Schools Football tournament are in for financial incentives. This was according to Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra Organisation, who had previously announced the prize structure during the tournament launch.
The first-place team stands to receive a substantial award of $150,000, the second-place team will be granted $100,000, and the third-place team will walk away with $75,000. These funds are earmarked for a school project of the respective teams’ choosing. Additionally, individual prizes and trophies will be presented to acknowledge and commend outstanding performances throughout the tournament.
