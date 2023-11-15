Moen Gafoor lifts top scrabble trophy amidst tough adversary

Kaieteur Sports – In what is considered to be the most fiercely contested tournament for some time, Moen Gafoor overcame a stern test of his recent dominance to once again emerge at the top of the heap when the Guyana Association of Scrabble Players (GASP) staged the Diwali Championship at the Flavor’s Bar, Charlotte Street, Georgetown, last Saturday afternoon.

Gafoor finished on 4 points and a positive spread of 514 to edge out Wayne Cave (4 points and a positive spread of 235) and Winslow Jacobs (3 points and a positive spread of 390).

The keenly contested tournament saw several players finishing on 3 points and it was merely the spreads that determined the line of order. In the end, it was Winslow Jacobs who prevailed over Kamta Ramnarine (+309), Michael Benjamin (+300), Colin Chichester (+299), Rai Sharma (+46), and Elisa Dublin (-13).

However, Dublin still made it to the podium after she was adjudged the best-emerging player. The young player was especially delighted since this was a commitment made to her father, Devon Dublin, a sterling scrabble player, merely a few months ago.

For his part, Gafoor joshed, “My challenge now is not winning the championships but deciding where to store all of these prestigious accolades!”

Meanwhile, Cave returned to the podium, this time to collect the accolade for the most bingos (9) while newcomer, Ronald Joseph, won the trophy for scoring the most points on a non-bingo word (72).