Harper, Reds Perierra named as main speakers for BCB Wall of Fame unveiling

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will today unveil at the University of Guyana Tain Campus their ‘Wall of Fame’.

Former West Indies vice captain Roger Harper and international cricket commentator Joseph Reds Perierra will be the main speakers.

The ceremony would also include BCB President Hilbert Foster, Vice Chancellor – Professor Paloma Mohamed, Chancellor – Professor Edward Greene and Tain director Dr. Gomes.

The university and the board would also launch the second edition of the BCB coaching manual and unveil scholarships for Berbice cricketers. Invitees are hereby informed that the programme starts at 11:00h sharp.