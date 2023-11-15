Latest update November 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Harper, Reds Perierra named as main speakers for BCB Wall of Fame unveiling 

Nov 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will today unveil at the University of Guyana Tain Campus their ‘Wall of Fame’.

Former West Indies vice captain Roger Harper and international cricket commentator Joseph Reds Perierra will be the main speakers.

The ceremony would also include BCB President Hilbert Foster, Vice Chancellor – Professor Paloma Mohamed, Chancellor – Professor Edward Greene and Tain director Dr. Gomes.

BCB president Hilbert Foster and Competitions Chairman Leslie Solomon at the UG Tain Campus ahead of the Hall of Fame launch.

BCB president Hilbert Foster and Competitions Chairman Leslie Solomon at the UG Tain Campus ahead of the Hall of Fame launch.

The university and the board would also launch the second edition of the BCB coaching manual and unveil scholarships for Berbice cricketers. Invitees are hereby informed that the programme starts at 11:00h sharp.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON caught with their pants down!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Stabroek Ballers crowned 2023 Hamilton Green’s Cup champion

Stabroek Ballers crowned 2023 Hamilton Green’s Cup champion

Nov 15, 2023

– with a riveting 2-0 victory over Dynamics Kaieteur Sports – Stabroek Ballers, a dominant force, etched their name in glory as they emerged undefeated to claim the 2023 Hamilton...
Read More
ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Futsal continues tonight with five matches

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Futsal continues tonight...

Nov 15, 2023

Petra Org. conducts simple team briefing ahead of Saturday’s commencement

Petra Org. conducts simple team briefing ahead of...

Nov 15, 2023

Santa Rosa, Chase Academy set up identical 1-nil victories

Santa Rosa, Chase Academy set up identical 1-nil...

Nov 15, 2023

Big Man Cricket-Guyana announces its inaugural O40s Inter County Tournament

Big Man Cricket-Guyana announces its inaugural...

Nov 15, 2023

CWIMA & BMC congratulates Rohan Kanhai and Joseph Reds Perreira on being awarded Honorary Doctorates

CWIMA & BMC congratulates Rohan Kanhai and...

Nov 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]