ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Futsal continues tonight with five matches

Kaieteur Sports – Five matches will be played tonight, marking the fourth match-day of the ExxonMobil Guyana-sponsored, New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament, at the Retrieve Hard Court.

With $1M up for grabs, the tournament has produced enough top-quality performance and high-octane futsal action that suggested that the future rounds of the competition will be nothing short of exciting.

In the opening game tonight, Blueberry Hill and Anybody Gets It will play from 6:30 pm, in a game where both sides will be hunting their first win, after picking up back-to-back losses.

Youths United and DC Ballers will meet in the second game, while Genahside, coming off two lopsided defeats, will play a struggling Fearless team.

West Side Ballers and One Side collide in the third game, followed by a clash of the Titans – HH Ballers versus LA Ballers.

Hillside Ballers and Finishers meet in the penultimate game of the night, while Golden Stars and the Money Team will meet in the final contest of night four.

On Sunday, the Young Gunners showcased their offensive prowess in a resounding 13-2 victory over Fearless, maintaining their scorching performance.

Rodensio Tudor’s spectacular helmet-trick, combined with hat-tricks from Ryan Arthur and a pair of goals from Omar Brewley and Devontae Tappin, fueled the Young Gunners’ relentless attack.

Kamar McLaren added another goal to the tally, bringing their total to 34 goals in just two matches.

Meanwhile, YMCA exhibited an impressive offensive display as Jonah Simon netted five goals in their 13-goal onslaught against Finishers, who failed to live up to their name by ending the contest without finding the back of the net.

Kevin Gittens (3), Douquan Willson (2), Ryan Noel, Jamal Bentick, and Tyrell Stephen contributed to YMCA’s unbeaten streak.

Gold is Money asserted their dominance with a commanding 12-3 victory over Golden Stars Youth United. Colwin Drakes led the charge with five goals, supported by Lenard Simon (3), Joel Issacs (3), and Marlon McAllister.

The Money Team continued the trend of high-scoring affairs, securing a 10-3 win against Hillsyde Ballers.

Ojani Whittington and Mark Jahlu each secured hat-tricks, complemented by goals from Tyron Lewis, Kentrel Arthur, Hakeem Haynes, and Jrevon Betthune.

In other matches, HH Ballers prevailed over the Gorillas with a 5-1 scoreline, while DC Ballers won 9-2 against Anybody Gets It.

Following tonight’s round of matches, the tournament will continue on Friday.