Defending champs President’s College continue winning ways in Janet Jagan BA Windball Cricket

Nov 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Newcomer Plaisance Secondary School lost to defending champions Presidents College, while 4th place team Annandale Secondary when down to Bladen Hall Multilateral School as the East Coast Demerara Zone reaches the final stage of the MCYS NSC Janet Jagan birth anniversary Female Windball Cricket at the National Gymnasium on Friday November 10. Celebrating 31 years of Schools Girls Windball Cricket in Guyana, this will be a replay of  the 2022 final with President’s College vs. Bladen Hall Multilateral School.

The 2 finalist along with the MCYS NSC Organiser in picture just after play.In the first semi finals President’s College won the toss and invited Plaisance Secondary to the middle first and they made 61-2, with Tyra Charles 20, Analisa Karran 16 and Ashanti Paul 11.

President’s College replied with 65-0, off 2.1 overs with Krystal Thompson 34 and Shalini Deokumar 25.

Annandale Secondary was also invited to take first strike, and scored 111-2, Christina Jackson  47 not out, Ciara Smith 26 and Mahadevi Dass 22.

Bladen Hall replied with 116-0, off 3.1 overs with Abigail Benjamin 70 (11x6s) and Aneesa Chetram 42, all in sixes.

President’s College defeated Beterverwagting Secondary.

Beterverwagting Secondary batted first and scored 42-2, Kellyana Beveney 16, Anniaya Munilall 46. President’s College 43-0, Shalini Deokumar 30, Krystal Thompson 12.

