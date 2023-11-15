CWIMA & BMC congratulates Rohan Kanhai and Joseph Reds Perreira on being awarded Honorary Doctorates

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) and Big Man Cricket (BMC), two established masters’ associations in Guyana and the Caribbean join hands in congratulating two celebrated icons of the cricketing world on their richly deserved accolades by the University of Guyana. In a momentous occasion that marks the convergence of sporting prowess and intellectual achievement, cricket legends Rohan Kanhai and Joseph Reds Perreira will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees for their outstanding contributions to the world of cricket.

The prestigious awards recognize not only their exceptional cricketing careers but also their significant impact on the sport both on and off the field.

Rohan Kanhai, a name synonymous with cricketing prowess coupled with elegance and flair in the world of cricket, has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Born in small village of Port Mourant, Guyana in 1935, Kanhai made his debut for the West Indies in 1957 and went on to become one of the most stylish and accomplished batsmen of his era. His contributions to West Indies cricket include being part of the team that secured the historic Test series win against England in 1963. Kanhai’s leadership skills were also evident as he captained the West Indies in several matches. Kanhai featured on several great West Indian teams, playing alongside Sir Garfield Sobers, Roy Fredericks, Lance Gibbs, Sir Clive Lloyd, and Alvin Kallicharran among others.

C. L. R. James wrote in the New World Journal that Kanhai was “the high peak of West Indian cricketing development”, and praised his “adventuresome” attitude. Kanhai was part of the West Indian team that won the inaugural, 1975 Cricket World Cup.

Off the field, Kanhai has been an ambassador for the sport, inspiring generations with his cricketing acumen and sportsmanship. His dedication to the game extends beyond his playing days, having contributed significantly to coaching and mentoring young talents, ensuring the legacy of West Indies cricket lives on.

Joseph Reds Perreira, an iconic figure in cricket commentary, has been a familiar voice for cricket enthusiasts around the globe. Born in the Pomeroon village in Guyana, Perreira’s journey in cricket has been multifaceted, spanning playing, coaching, and eventually becoming one of the most respected voices in the commentary box. His insightful analysis and eloquent articulation have made him a beloved figure among cricket fans.

Beyond his commentary duties, Perreira has been a driving force in promoting cricket as a global sport. His work in cricket administration and development has played a crucial role in nurturing the game in various capacities. Perreira’s passion for cricket is infectious, and his efforts in fostering a love for the sport have left an enduring impact on the cricketing community. When Reds retired, he had covered 152 tests in every cricketing country except Bangladesh; over 200 ODIs; 5 World Cups and numerous first-class matches, the first being in October 1961, BG vs TT at Rose Hall. Most recently, Reds is now training young and aspiring broadcasters around the Caribbean.

The conferment of honorary doctorate degrees upon Rohan Kanhai and Joseph Reds Perreira is a testament to the recognition of their unparalleled contributions to cricket. The degrees acknowledge not only their on-field achievements but also their dedication to the betterment of the sport in various capacities. It is a celebration of a lifetime of commitment, passion, and excellence in the world of cricket. May this honor serve as a fitting tribute to their extraordinary contributions to cricket, inspiring generations to come.