Big Man Cricket-Guyana announces its inaugural O40s Inter County Tournament

Kaieteur News – Once again, Big Man Cricket- Guyana (BMC-GY) will be breaking new ground with the administration of masters’ cricket in Guyana. Hot on its heels of a highly successful BMC O40s domestic T25 overs tournament held between 14 Clubs/teams earlier this year, BMC-GY has now taken it up a notch with its historic inaugural O40s Inter County tournament to be played between the 3 counties, Essequibo Jaguars, Demerara Capitals, Berbice Gladiators and the President XI Warriors.

This higher-level tournament will now be played as a T30 overs one with pink balls and the matches being played in all 3 counties on a round robin basis.

The tournament will kick off on Sunday, November 19th 2023 with 2 exciting matches:

Round 1 Matches: Grounds: Start Times: Umpires:

Essequibo Jaguars vs Demerara Capitals – Reliance ground 11.00am Wazir Dhanraj & Yogi Lall

Berbice Gladiators vs President XI Warriors – Blairmont ground 11.00 am TBD

Traditional power houses, Berbice Gladiators will do battle with Demerara Capitals at Blairmont with both teams being led by former West Indies Test players, Sewnarine Chattergoon and Ryan

Ramdass.

Chattas made his ODI debut for the WI vs Zimbabwe in May 2006 and his test debut vs Sri Lanka in April 2008. Has played 4 tests with a top score of 46; 18 ODIs with 2 half centuries and 370 runs. His illustrious First-Class career spans 63 matches for an aggregate of 3,479 runs with 5 centuries and 20 @ 50s at an average of 33.77 and a top score of 143. He also played 65 List A matches for an aggregate of 1660 runs with 2 centuries and 8 @50s with a highest score of 119.

Ramdass has played a solitary test and a solitary ODI for the West Indies scoring 26 and 1 respectively. He has had a short but dazzling First-Class career lasting only 21 matches for an aggregate of 1042 runs with an average of 30.60 including 3 centuries and 4 @ 50s with a highest score of 144*. There is absolutely no doubt about his awesome talent.

All of the teams are fairly evenly balanced with some seasoned veterans

turning out for these squads. The remainder of the Berbice Gladiators will have

West Indies masters’ player, Devon Clements, and other notable top ranked players in the form of Imran Khan, Shabeer Baksh, Ravi Mangali among others.

Demerara Capitals will also have recently selected West Indies O40s players that toured Pakistan for the Cricket Global Cup in September of this year- Hemraj Garbarran, Lookeshwar Mahabeer and Randy Lindore along with 2 other Windies Selectees to the O50s World Cup in South Africa, March 2023- Basil Persaud and Chanderpaul Singh. The remainder of the squad is made up of some seasoned masters’ cricketers, such as; Shazam Ramjohn, Trevon Benn, Imtiaz Sadik, Anthony Ifill, Ramesh Thakur, Andrew Lyght jr., Parmanand Dindyal and Ucil Armstrong.

Essequibo Jaguars are the recently crowned champions of the just concluded 2023 BMC-2 tournament and boasts a very good all-round side. They have another recent West Indies O40s selectee to Pakistan, Bhesham Seepersaud who was a former National youth player along with the prolific Vishan Lall who is in ripping form. Ramesh Deonarine of softball fame also turns out for them along with their successful captain, Trevis Simon.

President XI Warriors would be looking to upset the traditional power houses and their squad is an evenly balanced one with some hungry guys who may be a bit peeved at not gaining the nod for their respective counties and would be keen to showcase their talent. Sham Persaud, skipper of the West Bank Warriors will lead this team and will have Surendra Hiralal as his deputy. Top softball player, Richard Latif will headline their batting and will have some other useful players in support such as, Clement Archer, Vishnu Ramjeet, Rawle Brown, Delbert Hicks, David Dick and a few others. The full 15-man squads for all the teams read:

BERBICE GLADIATORS: Sewnarine Chattergoon- Captain, Devon Clements- Vice-captain, Lakeram Latchman, Heeralall Bridgelall, Balram Samaroo, Imran Khan, Karamdatt Bissiondyial, Shabeer Baksh, Eon Gibson, Marlon Brutus, Prabhudyal Baldeo, Khemraj Sumair, Ramlinggum Mangali, Safraz Omar, Imran Hussain and Mark Sampson. Gregory Crandon will serve as the Coach/Manager.

DEMERARA CAPITALS: Ryan Ramdass- Captain, Troy Benn- Vice-captain, Parmanand Dindyal, Hemraj Garbarran, Chabiraj Ramcharran, Imtiaz Sadik, Andrew Lyght jr., Basil Persaud, Anthony Ifill, Ucil Armstrong, Ramesh Thakur, Shazam Ramjohn, Lookeshwar Mahabeer, Raja Amit Pooran, Randy Lindore and Chanderpaul Singh. Freddy Ameer will serve as the Manager.

ESSEQUIBO JAGUARS: Trevis Simon- Captain, Fazeer Khan- Vice-captain, Ramesh Deonarine, Bhesham Seepersaud, Kurt Jones, Husbard Thomas, Punraj Singh, Dharmendra Lackan, Abdool A. Z. Salim, Ravi Beharry, Mohamed K. Khan, Lallbachan Narine, Vishan Lall, Nevishal Pooran and Rayburn Gonsalves as Player/Coach. Linden Daniels will serve as Manager.

PRESIDENT XI WARRIORS: Sham Persaud- Captain, Surendra Hiralal- Vice-Captain, Clement Archer, Vishnu Ramjeet, Rawle Brown, Seenarine Mathura, Safraz Baksh, Richard Latif, Fazal Khan, Delbert Hicks, Errington Sergobin, Deo Prakash Ramdat, Deoram Persaud, Kerwin Ross, David Dick and Ronald Jaisingh. Frank Satnarine will serve as Manager.