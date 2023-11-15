Berbice woman shot by fiancé, dies

…Husband surrendered to police, rearrested

Kaieteur News – More than one month of battling for her life at the hospital after she was reportedly shot by her fiancé, Ashmin Mahadeo of Williamsburg Corentyne Berbice, succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

This was confirmed by relatives who revealed that the young woman died Monday night while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital. This publication had reported that Mahadeo was shot on October 1, 2023, reportedly by her 29-year-old fiancé. According to the police, the woman was shot around 07:40 hours. Her fiancé, who was identified as Neil Madramootoo, an engineer of New Amsterdam Berbice had told the police that he and Mahadeo shared a common law relationship for the past seven years. He said that she had an appointment to have her nails done and he went to her residence.

It was reported that he further disclosed that while packing up their vehicle, Mahadeo was heading back inside the house, some 40 feet away when he heard a loud explosion. Upon looking around, he observed the woman lying in front of the gate. The man said he immediately raised an alarm and that Mahadeo was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was seen and medically examined by a doctor.

She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition. The woman was reportedly shot to her neck. Her fiancé who was taken into police custody was later released on $300,000 station bail after the 72-hour period in custody was over. Later in October, he was arrested again by the police after new evidence surfaced in the case. Madramootoo was then charged on October 23, at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court with attempted murder. He was placed on $500,000 bail.