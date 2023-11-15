$283M set aside to rebuild Juvenile Holding Centre

Latest update November 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is moving to reconstruct the Juvenile Holding Centre located in Georgetown.
At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the ministry has estimated that some $283 million would execute the works on the new facility. A total of 17 contractors have signalled their interest in the contract.
Notably also, the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to construct some 50 meters of rip-rap sea defence at Chapman’s Grove on the East Coast Demerara. The ministry estimated $54 million for the works.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Reconstruction of Juvenile Holding Centre, Region Four.
Construction of Quadruplex Apartment, lots 1&2.
Ministry of Public Works
Construction of 50 meters of Rip-Rap Sea Defence at Chapman’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
Construction and rehabilitation of bridges, Region Three.
Construction and rehabilitation of bridges at Region Three(Lots 14 to 16)
EXXON caught with their pants down!
Nov 15, 2023– with a riveting 2-0 victory over Dynamics Kaieteur Sports – Stabroek Ballers, a dominant force, etched their name in glory as they emerged undefeated to claim the 2023 Hamilton...
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – Hugo Chavez, the former and now deceased President of Venezuela, implemented a series of social reforms... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]