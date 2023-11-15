Latest update November 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

$283M set aside to rebuild Juvenile Holding Centre

Nov 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is moving to reconstruct the Juvenile Holding Centre located in Georgetown.

At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the ministry has estimated that some $283 million would execute the works on the new facility. A total of 17 contractors have signalled their interest in the contract.

Notably also, the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to construct some 50 meters of rip-rap sea defence at Chapman’s Grove on the East Coast Demerara. The ministry estimated $54 million for the works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Reconstruction of Juvenile Holding Centre, Region Four.

Construction of Quadruplex Apartment, lots 1&2.

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of 50 meters of Rip-Rap Sea Defence at Chapman’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Construction and rehabilitation of bridges, Region Three.

Construction and rehabilitation of bridges at Region Three(Lots 14 to 16)

Features/Columnists

