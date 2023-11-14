Victories for RHT NAMILCO, Albion, Port Mourant, Blairmont, Tucber Park and President’s 11

Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2023 Sports
BCB Premier 20/20 tournament 2023
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board last weekend hosted the second rounds of the BCB Premier 20/20 tournament. Six matches were played across the county and victories were recorded by are RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour, Albion, Port Mourant Blairmont, Tucber Park and President’s 11. The second round saw the return of national players Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith and Gudakesh Motie to Berbice cricket after they returned from the CWI50 overs tournament.
The BCB President’s 11 team created history with their victory against Rose Hall Canje. The young team are playing in their first ever tournament and consists of promising players selected by the selection committee after failing to make their club teams. Fifties were scored by Rampertab Ramnath, Clinton Pestano, Ari Arizal Kadir, Damion Vantull, Jonathan Foo, Alex Algoo, Shamal Angel and Rishi Persaud. Seon Glasgow claimed the only five wicket haul for Blairmont in the second round.
The tournament continues on Saturday with the third round matches.
