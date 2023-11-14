Victories for RHT NAMILCO, Albion, Port Mourant, Blairmont, Tucber Park and President’s 11

BCB Premier 20/20 tournament 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board last weekend hosted the second rounds of the BCB Premier 20/20 tournament. Six matches were played across the county and victories were recorded by are RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour, Albion, Port Mourant Blairmont, Tucber Park and President’s 11. The second round saw the return of national players Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith and Gudakesh Motie to Berbice cricket after they returned from the CWI50 overs tournament.

The BCB President’s 11 team created history with their victory against Rose Hall Canje. The young team are playing in their first ever tournament and consists of promising players selected by the selection committee after failing to make their club teams. Fifties were scored by Rampertab Ramnath, Clinton Pestano, Ari Arizal Kadir, Damion Vantull, Jonathan Foo, Alex Algoo, Shamal Angel and Rishi Persaud. Seon Glasgow claimed the only five wicket haul for Blairmont in the second round.

Playing at the number 69 Vikings ground, Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour overcame a spirited Upper Corentyne team to win by 5 wickets. Batting first, the home team amassed 143 for six from their 20 overs with Rishi Persaud hitting an unbeaten 72 with five huge sixes and four boundaries. He was supported by A. Chatterpaul with 23. Junior Sinclair and Clinton Pestano took two wickets apiece for 23 and 19 respectively. Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour in response reached 146 for five in 18.1 overs with Pestano continuing his impressive form with the bat with a responsible 60, while Junior Sinclair and Kevin Sinclair supported with 23 each. Steve Embrack took two for 31 for Upper Corentyne. Former national player Jonathan Foo hit an aggressive 75 not out to lead Albion to an 18 runs victory over Young Warriors at the Port Mourant ground. Albion reached 153 for five with West Indies player Gudakesh Motie 20 and Afraz Budhoo 20 offering support to Foo. In response, Young Warriors raced to 88 without loss in the 11th over before Motie dismissed former national and 19 player Alex Algoo for a well played 53. Ricardo Ramdehol was the only other batsman to reach double figures as the visitors were eventually restricted to 137 for seven when their 20 overs expired. Gavrav Ramesh took three for 19 and Motie two for 27 bowling for Albion. Blairmount defeated Police by a seven runs at the Blairmount ground. Batting first the home team amassed 219 for six in 20 overs with Nigel Deodat 49, Javed Karim 36 and Kevan Jawarhir 30. Bowling for Police Barton took two for 41 and Mentore 2 for 48. In reply Police were kept to 132 for 8 when overs expired. Mentore 23, Harvey 23 not out and Amsterdam 18 were the main batters. Seon Glasgow took five for 13 from his four overs and leg spinner Kevan Jawarhir 2 for 13 for Blairmont. At the Cotton Tree ground, Damion Vantull struck a brutal 50 to lead Tucber Park to a two wicket victory over West Berbice. The home team reached 143 all out in 20 overs with the talented Shamal Angel 58, Rashad Gaffoor 28 and Shelton Ramsay 27 leading the way. Leon Swammy took four for 27 for Tucber Park, who in response reached 144 for eight of 19.4 overs. Vantull struck six huge sixes in his even 50 while Garfield Benjamin scored 30. Leon Andrews was the best bowler for West Berbice with three for 29. In the second match of the day at Port Mourant, the home team defeated Skeldon by 5 wickets. Skeldon made 131 for four in 20 overs. Ramdas 22, Seenarine 30, Samaroo 30 and Ramsaran 40 led the batting. V. Samaroo, Madan Budhram, Salim Khan and Joshua Ramsammy took a wicket apiece for Port Mourant. Port Mourant reached the target in 15.5 overs with Rampertab Ramnath 62 and Rampersaud Ramnath 35. Rose Hall Canje suffered an embarrassing 25 runs defeat against the youthful BCB President’s 11 at the Canje ground. Ari Arizal Kadir top scored with 65 while Julian Bennett continued his fine form with a composed 38 as the President 11 reached 143 for six in 20 overs. Veteran Sasenarine Sukhu took four for 17 from his four overs for Canje. Needing to score 144 to save themselves from agony of losing to an inexperienced team, Canje were bowled out for 118 with only national under-17 all rounder Sanjay Algoo 28 and Lloyd David 25 offering any resistance to the President’s 11 bowling attack. Fast bowler Omar Saul 4 for 21 and left arm spinner Kumar Deopersaud 2 for 16 were the top bowlers for the President’s 11.

The tournament continues on Saturday with the third round matches.