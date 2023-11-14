President, PM pledge cash to veterans

Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, pledged a $2 million donation to the Guyana Veterans Legion (GVL) on Sunday at its Annual Remembrance Day ceremony, which was held at the GVL headquarters on Carifesta Avenue.

The Prime Minister donated $1 million on his behalf, and the other on behalf of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The Prime Minister also pledged $100,000 to each surviving veteran on behalf of the President, while he conveyed the Government’s commitment to assist the widows of deceased servicemen.

During his speech, Prime Minister Phillips stressed the significance of honouring veterans, asserting that recognising and supporting them is a collective responsibility.  “Their endeavours, whether on the frontlines, or in the service of the communities, contribute to the tapestry of a nation built on principles of compassion, and service.”

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips addressing the gathering on Sunday

Highlighting the crucial role of remembrance, the Prime Minister underscored the necessity to preserve veterans’ legacies and pass their stories of sacrifice onto future generations. “All of us must pledge as custodians of our veterans’ stories,” he said. “ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.  “May we carry forward the torch of remembrance, not just today, but every day as a testament to our vision for peace, unity, an enduring spirit of service to Guyana.”, Prime Minister Phillips added.

A section of the gathering at Guyana Veterans Legion

Prime Minister Phillips also lauded the GVL’s 97 years of service in honouring and supporting veterans and their families. He praised the organisation for being “a stalwart guardian of the memories of these officers and soldiers,” while applauding its members for fostering a culture of honouring veterans and their widows. Further, Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan, pledged $1 million on behalf of active GDF members and reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to supporting veterans and their families. Several other substantial donations to the Legion were announced, including a $500,000 pledge from the Guyana Police Force. Members of the Diplomatic community, joint services and other officials were also present. (DPI)

