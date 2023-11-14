Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

No problem!

Nov 14, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people like to pamp a scene, especially when dem gat US visa in dem passport. Dis fellow went in de odder day to the embassy and he get through with a visitor’s visa. Immediately de man accent change. Yuh would believe he born in de deep south of America. Is suh when people like to show off.

So dem boys ask he when he going up. He seh soon. Dem boys ask he where he staying and he claim he staying by family. Dem boys tell he dem thought he would be staying at de Waldorf Astoria.

And dem boys had to remind he about he family overseas. De first week, yuh does be the guest. The second week, yuh does become a pest. And by the third week, dem does ask yuh fuh find a new address. It reminds dem boys of de time dem boys went to a pub Down Under. Dem boys order a pint. As de bartender put de drink on de counter, dem boys asked him for the WIFI code.

“Oh no,” he said, “there’s no WIFI in here. In the past, people used to sit talking in pubs about their day, their families, work, politics, music, the lot – now people just stare at their phones. It breaks my heart to see; therefore, no WIFI in this pub.”

“You know what?” dem boys, “You’re right!” and dem boys put dem phone away. “Thank you,” the bartender said, “In this pub I want you to act as you would thirty or forty years ago.”
So dem boys lit up a cigarette, gave him $1 for the pint and said, “No problem mate!”

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo hire auditors to check figures Exxon give the ministry and not what’s recorded on Exxon meter

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Princessa Wilkie stars for GBTI GCC to seal Woodpecker Products 1st Division title

Princessa Wilkie stars for GBTI GCC to seal Woodpecker Products 1st...

Nov 14, 2023

GHB Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products Outdoor Hockey Leagues – YMCA Old Fort clinch Men’s title in an epic penalty showdown against GCC Kaieteur Sports – The climactic conclusion...
Read More
Ian Daniels hat-trick propels Carmel Sec’ to thrilling 3-2 win over Bartica

Ian Daniels hat-trick propels Carmel Sec’ to...

Nov 14, 2023

Commentators’ workshop now set for November 15 and 17

Commentators’ workshop now set for November 15...

Nov 14, 2023

GCB hails West Indies-A team, Windies Academy selectees ahead of upcoming South Africa, Ireland series

GCB hails West Indies-A team, Windies Academy...

Nov 14, 2023

Algoo, Kisten all round brilliance leads Berbice Educational Institute to championship honours

Algoo, Kisten all round brilliance leads Berbice...

Nov 14, 2023

Victories for RHT NAMILCO, Albion, Port Mourant, Blairmont, Tucber Park and President’s 11

Victories for RHT NAMILCO, Albion, Port Mourant,...

Nov 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]