No problem!

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people like to pamp a scene, especially when dem gat US visa in dem passport. Dis fellow went in de odder day to the embassy and he get through with a visitor’s visa. Immediately de man accent change. Yuh would believe he born in de deep south of America. Is suh when people like to show off.

So dem boys ask he when he going up. He seh soon. Dem boys ask he where he staying and he claim he staying by family. Dem boys tell he dem thought he would be staying at de Waldorf Astoria.

And dem boys had to remind he about he family overseas. De first week, yuh does be the guest. The second week, yuh does become a pest. And by the third week, dem does ask yuh fuh find a new address. It reminds dem boys of de time dem boys went to a pub Down Under. Dem boys order a pint. As de bartender put de drink on de counter, dem boys asked him for the WIFI code.

“Oh no,” he said, “there’s no WIFI in here. In the past, people used to sit talking in pubs about their day, their families, work, politics, music, the lot – now people just stare at their phones. It breaks my heart to see; therefore, no WIFI in this pub.”

“You know what?” dem boys, “You’re right!” and dem boys put dem phone away. “Thank you,” the bartender said, “In this pub I want you to act as you would thirty or forty years ago.”

So dem boys lit up a cigarette, gave him $1 for the pint and said, “No problem mate!”

Talk Half! Leff Half!