Muslim shops in India are boycotting Israeli products

Kaieteur News – Muslim shopkeepers in India are no longer stocking Israeli and US products in support of the people of Palestine and it has started a movement amongst the local community.

A video production by Al Jazeera featured Mohammad Nadeem, a shop owner in India.  During an interview he said, “Our income will decrease a bit, we can’t really fight them, but we can boycott their economy…The demand that used to exist earlier has also disappeared now, when we boycott this, it will have an impact somewhere and it has already.”

Al Jazeera reported that Mohammad is one of a few shop owners in India taking part in the boycott. It was stated that products like Pepsi and Coca Cola are no longer stocked in his shop.

The boycott has started a movement in this Muslim neighborhood, a number of families said, adding that they are also boycotting these products.

Ashar Imteyaz, a nine-year-old boycotting participant said: “after when I heard of this I stopped buying these products. Iconic brands that you used to love as children have become vilest. The money they are using is supporting Israeli government and I don’t want any more violence to happen. So we need to stop buying these products to save Gaza.”

Nikhat Rehman, another participant said: “This is our small contribution because we, the common public here, we don’t have any other way to show our support. So, I thought if we boycott Israelis and American products in this way, it will be a small contribution from us for the people over there.”

Al Jazeera reported that shopkeepers say their customers are now seeking alternative brands. Moreover, it was stated that India’s government is accused of cracking down on pro-Palestine protests whilst allowing pro-Israeli demonstrations to take place.

To view the entire Al Jazeera production click here.

