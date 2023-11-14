Man dies after hit down by car driven by soldier

Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a accident which  resulted in the death of a man who was hit down by a car driven by a soldier at Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara Sunday evening.

Junior Ernest Richmond

Dead is Junior Ernest Richmond, 56, also of Bee Hive. Police in a press release said that the accident occurred around 19:00 hrs Sunday on the Bee Hive, Public Road East Coast Demerara. It involved a motorcar (PAE 7077) owned and driven by a 28-year-old man from ‘C’ Field Sophia Georgetown, who is a Corporal employed with Guyana Defence Force.

Enquiries disclosed that the motorcar was proceeding west along Bee Hive Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver alleges that he saw the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in the same direction, swerved about five feet in front of him. On seeing that, he pulled north to avoid a collision, but the right side rear of his vehicle collided with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist was flung into a nearby trench on the southern side of the road and received sustained injuries on his body. The driver lost control of his vehicle and also ended up in the trench. The pedal cyclist was picked up by EMTs from the National Ambulance Service in an unconscious condition and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage  Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.

