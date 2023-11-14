Ian Daniels hat-trick propels Carmel Sec’ to thrilling 3-2 win over Bartica

Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2023 Sports
Limacol Schools U18 Football League 2023
– Chase and Mackenzie High among winners on Day three
Kaieteur Sports – The Limacol Schools Under-18 Football League 2023 continued on Sunday with a series of thrilling encounters at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue. The third round of competition concluded with three riveting matches, setting the stage for an intriguing fourth round.
Week three of the Boy’s U18 football league showcased notable victories for Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, and Mackenzie High. These teams showcased their prowess and secured wins, propelling them into the next round of competition.
Among the standout moments on the third day of action, Chase Academy exhibited an impressive performance by defeating Christianburg Secondary with a commanding 5-0 scoreline. Once again, Chase’s Academic Foundation displayed their goal-scoring finesse and defensive strength. Darius Chester, Justin Alcindor, Neeiaz Baksh, Bryan Wharton, and Kerstyn Gonsalves contributed to the five-goal spectacle, while maintaining a clean sheet against a formidable opponent.
While in the clash between Carmel Secondary and Bartica Secondary, Ian Daniels emerged as the standout player, single-handedly securing a fine hat trick, and leading Carmel to a 3-2 victory. Both teams demonstrated resilience, scoring at crucial junctures, but it was Daniels’ magnificent performance that ultimately sealed the narrow win for Carmel Secondary.
The final matchup of the day saw Mackenzie High secure a thrilling 2-1 victory against Santa Rosa Secondary. Azizi Grant and Milo each netted a goal, clinching a well-deserved win for McKenzie High in a closely contested battle.
The excitement continued yesterday at the same venue, with four more matches. Meanwhile, detailed coverage of those matches will be featured in Wednesday’s edition.
Jagdeo hire auditors to check figures Exxon give the ministry and not what’s recorded on Exxon meter
Nov 14, 2023GHB Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products Outdoor Hockey Leagues – YMCA Old Fort clinch Men’s title in an epic penalty showdown against GCC Kaieteur Sports – The climactic conclusion...
Nov 14, 2023
Nov 14, 2023
Nov 14, 2023
Nov 14, 2023
Nov 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – Hugo Chavez, the former and now deceased President of Venezuela, implemented a series of social reforms... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]