Human remains found in burnt out car

…suspected to be missing woman

Kaieteur News – The burnt remains of a human was found in a car just at the back of Swan Village located on the Soesdyke – Linden Highway and it is suspected to be that of a missing woman.

Information reaching this publication revealed that police on Sunday afternoon was alerted that a car burst into flames at the Swan area to which they responded immediately. After the fire was extinguished, detectives discovered the human remains in the driver’s seat of the car.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that detectives suspect the remains belong to a woman who was seen at around 16:32hrs in the same motorcar at the Soesdyke Junction. She was alone in the vehicle at the time and efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

This publication was told that to confirm their suspicions, investigators would have to take samples from the remains and close relatives of the woman for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing. At the scene, detectives also found a liquid substance in a bleach bottle which is expected be sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Police said too that there are a lot of bottles in the area and were there before the incident took place.

Meanwhile, detectives have one person in custody that is being questioned. This publication understands that the individual and the missing woman are known to each other. In conducting their investigation, the police have been able to establish that the vehicle found is a dark-grey Audi registered to an individual by the name of Nirvana Algu, a resident of Bel Air. Investigations are ongoing.