Hope and Justice Centre to open soon

– To provide support for victims of gender-based violence

Kaieteur News – Guyanese, especially vulnerable citizens, will soon have access to additional support to combat gender-based violence with the construction of the new Hope and Justice Centre.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Ministry of Legal Affairs collaborated to construct the Hope and Justice Centre under the Impact Justice programme.

Human Services Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud recently told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the intention of the centre “is to remove any environment that could be considered intimidating or not welcoming to a person who would like to make a report.”

In addition, the minister said the ministry through the Spotlight initiative was able to develop the centre’s operational model, dubbed the ‘one-stop’ model. This concept of the Hope and Justice Centre will see all services that counter gender-based violence being provided under one roof. “So, under the roof of the Hope and Justice centre we will have services from the police to health as well as counselling and legal services,” she disclosed.

Hope and Justice Centres will also be constructed in Regions Three and Four. This will complement the ministry’s mobile and remote models such as the 914-toll free hotline. Meanwhile, the minister announced that a fourth shelter is on the cards. This initiative forms part of the PPP/C Administration’s 2020-2025 manifesto commitment of providing expanded access to Legal Aid Services for persons across Guyana. (DPI)