GCB hails West Indies-A team, Windies Academy selectees ahead of upcoming South Africa, Ireland series

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) sent out congratulations to its nine players selected for the upcoming West Indies A-Team tour of South Africa and the home series between West Indies Academy and Ireland Academy.

Batsman Matthew Nandu, all-rounder Junior Sinclair, spinner Ashmead Nedd and fast-bowler Isai Thorne were drafted to the West Indies Academy team who will face Irish Academy in 3 50-Over and 2 4-Day games starting November 17 in Antigua.

Meanwhile, Guyana Harpy Eagles Skipper, wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach was appointed vice-captain alongside Skipper Joshua DaSilva, as the pair will lead the West Indies A team on tour to South Africa, where they play 3 4-Day ‘Test’ matches against the home team.

Imlach, along with his teammates all-rounder Kevin Sinclair, speedster Shamar Joseph, along with batsmen Kevlon Anderson and Tagenarine Chanderpaul will feature in the West Indies A team.

The 9 players have been amongst the premier young stars locally, regionally or internationally, over the course of this year. Joseph, Anderson, both Sinclair’s, Nedd and Nandu had an excellent CPL, with the exception of Nedd who was not a part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise who won the title.

Those players have also experienced good individual or team stints during this year’s Regional Super50 tournament, further adding to their experience.

Fast-bowler Thorne has been improving leaps and bounds this year across all formats and this current selection along with young batsman Nandu and CPL 2023 breakout star of the tournament, Junior Sinclair, who continues to grow as an all-rounder.

In acknowledging the continued growth of Guyana Cricket and its contribution to West Indies cricket across all formats and levels, the GCB president and executives wished their players the best ahead of the upcoming tours, as they continue to be ambassadors for the sport and country.