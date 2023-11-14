ExxonMobil says will help countries prepare for oil spill from Guyana

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), the operator of the Canje oil block, offshore Guyana says it is committed to helping countries prepare that can be impacted by an oil spill as a result of its planned oil and gas activities.

In the Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) submitted by to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a 12- well Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Campaign in the Canje Block, the oil company signaled that 10 countries in three geographic regions can potentially be impacted by a spill.

These include Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica.

Consequently, the operator stated, “EMGL will work with representatives of the respective countries that could be potentially impacted by a large oil spill to be prepared for the unlikely event of a spill.”

Exxon noted these preparations include coordinating operations and communications between different command posts; creating a transboundary workgroup to manage waste from a product release, including identifying waste-handling locations in the impacted regions and managing commercial and legal issues (wastes collected in countries outside of Guyana will be handled according to the regulations specific to that location).

Additionally, the company said it will assist in identifying places of refuge in the impacted region where response vessels could go for repairs and assistance; determining how EMGL and the impacted regional stakeholders can work together to allow equipment and personnel to assist in a spill response outside the region while still retaining a core level of response readiness within the jurisdictions; and determining financial liability and establishing claims and/or livelihood remediation processes during a response to a transboundary event.

Exxon also noted that it would work with local communities within the impacted areas to raise awareness of oil spill planning and preparations. The CIA states, “With respect to working with representatives of the respective countries, the communication protocol for country-to-country involves engagement through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the direction of the Government of Guyana.”

In the document, it was noted that the application for the 12- well campaign was filed by Exxon on behalf of itself and co-venturers JHI Associates, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas, Inc., and Total E&P Guyana B.V.

EMGL had filed an application for Environmental Authorisation with the EPA back in December 2021. Based on an initial assessment of the application, the EPA determined, pursuant to Section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act that the project by itself will not significantly affect the environment and, therefore, does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Kaieteur News understands that the exact locations of the potential 12 wells comprising the project have not been finalized. While some wells could be drilled for exploration purposes, Exxon said it is also possible that some wells may be drilled as appraisal wells. Therefore, priorities and schedules are subject to change following any potential exploration well results.

The project, which the operator intends to commence in the second quarter of 2024 will run until the first quarter of 2025.