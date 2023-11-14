Commentators’ workshop now set for November 15 and 17

Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The University of Guyana, Tain Campus is set to confer a Honourary Doctorate on Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira on Thursday November 16 in Berbice. Perreira who is the facilitator of the upcoming commentators’ workshop in Guyana will also be inducted into the Berbice Cricket Board’s Wall of Fame on the same day.
It was previously announced that a workshop for cricket commentators will take place from November 16 to 18 at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda however, some adjustments must be made so that the veteran commentator can be at both events.
The commentators’ workshop will now be on two days, Wednesday 15th and Friday 17th at the former international cricket venue, Bourda from 09:00 hrs daily.
‘Reds’, who was born in the Pomeroon in Essequibo, currently resides in St. Lucia and is committed to the workshop which will see the pool of Guyanese commentators being widened.
The opening session will see Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad and President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissoondyal Singh addressing the invitees while there will be presentations by former Test cricketer now international Match Referee, Reon King; Umpire Shannon Crawford, Scorer Trevor Hussain, veteran broadcaster Russell Lancaster and business executive Ramsay Ali over the course of the two days.
The chosen theme of the workshop is ‘Taking it to another level’.
