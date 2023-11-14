Bike bandits rob youth of $300K cell phone while taking pictures of diyas

Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A resident of Barr Street Kitty, Georgetown was on Sunday night robbed just a few meters away from his home of his cell phone.
Kaieteur News learnt that moments before he was robbed, he had received the phone as a gift from his grandmother and was using it for the first time to take photographs of his neighbour’s diyas. The cell phone is valued at some $300,000.
This publication was told that while walking back to his house with a relative, a motorcycle with two men rode up to them. The pillion rider got off and started to attack the young man.
Kaieteur News understands that the pillion rider reportedly attempted to stab the young man with a pair scissors but he managed to fight back while his relative was left in a state of shock. As the relative sprinted away to get help, the rider parked the bike and assisted his accomplice to overpower the youth as they took away his cell phone. The men made good their escape. An investigation has been launched.
