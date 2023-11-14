Latest update November 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bandit snatches iPhone from GPHC doctor

Nov 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the armed robbery committed on a 29-year-old doctor attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), which occurred in front of her Lamaha Street, Georgetown home on Sunday.

According to reports, at around 00:30hrs on Sunday, the woman had just arrived home from work and had parked her car in her yard. While in the process of closing her gate, she related to investigators that the suspect ran into her yard and pointed an ice pick at her. She reported that the man took away her iPhone 12 Pro Max, valued at $130,000 and made good his escape east on Lamaha Street.  Police said checks are being made for the identifiable suspect as they continue their investigations.

