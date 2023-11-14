Algoo, Kisten all round brilliance leads Berbice Educational Institute to championship honours

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board on Friday last successfully completed another cricket tournament as the vibrant body pushes ahead with its 2023 cricket season. The latest tournament to be completed is the MASS Inter Secondary School 30 overs for schools in the New Amsterdam/Canje sub zone. The final was played at the Rose Hall Community Centre in blazing sunlight.

National under17 All-rounder Sanjay Algoo led his team Berbice Educational Institute to an easy 183 runs victory over Vryman Erven Secondary School.

Batting first after winning the toss, Berbice Educational Institute amassed 234 for six from their allocated 30 overs. Skipper Algoo, who played for Guyana at the Under17 level this year, scored 72 with five boundaries and four sixes. Gavin Kisten chipped in with his solid 70 from 61 balls with five boundaries and one maximum. Jayden Edwards supported Algoo and Kisten with a well played 43 from 45 balls. Bowling for Vryman Erven, female bowler Crystal Durant took four wickets for 48 runs from six overs. Durant is the first female cricketer to lead a secondary school cricket team in Berbice.

Needing to score 231 runs from their allocated 30 overs, Vryman Erven never measured up to the task and were bowled out for a mere 47 in 8.3 overs with only Shawn Alert reaching double figures with 16 not out with two boundaries and a 6. Algoo, a Berbice first division player, claimed 7 wickets for nine runs from 4 overs, while Kisten took 3 for 34 with his medium pace. Algoo was named man of the final for his attractive 72 and seven for nine with his penetrative leg spin bowling.

Meanwhile, BEI defeated New Amsterdam Secondary School by 132 runs to reach the final. Playing at the same venue, BEI amassed a healthy 217 for seven from 30 overs with Jayden Edwards 51 not out and Sanjay Algoo 48. In reply, New Amsterdam Secondary School were bundled out for 85 in 21 overs as Algoo took five wickets for 23 runs. Only Avishkar Beharry offered resistance with 17 in a disappointing innings.

Chairman of the competitions committee of the Berbice Cricket Board, Leslie Solomon stated that the tournament, which is sponsored by Mohammed Ali Security Service (MASS), involved six schools in the area – Vryman Erven, Canje Secondary, Berbice High School, Berbice Educational Institute, New Amsterdam Secondary and Tutorial Secondary.

Solomon who is also a Berbice selector and coach expressed profound gratitude to the Security Service Chief Executive Officer Aubrey David for the sponsorship. BCB executive member Winston Smith congratulated the champions on a well deserved victory and expressed delight at some of the talent he saw on display.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the board has now completed three of the four sub association Inter Secondary School tournaments with Bush Lot Secondary winning the West Berbice leg, Lower Corentyne Secondary, the Lower Corentyne leg and Berbice Educational Institute, the New Amsterdam/Canje title. The only remaining leg to be completed is the Upper Corentyne leg. The four champions would then clash in a special tournament to determine the overall Berbice Championship.

The BCB president disclosed that his administration assisted all the secondary schools in the county with cricket balls, team uniforms and cricket gear among other items.