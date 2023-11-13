We gat de right man fuh send to Japan!

Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM
Kaieteur News – Now, we all know de Vee Pee loves a press conference. Every week, without fail, he graces the nation with his characteristic buse-out. The man’s got a way with words, no doubt. But there’s just one tiny issue – he can’t seem to spill the tea on oil. Not gonna happen.
The only oil de Vee Pee knows about is the one he uses to slip, slide, and side step uncomfortable questions. Smooth operator, they call him. But fear not, dear citizens, for we have a plan. Send de Vee Pee to Japan!
We know that we Prezzy is a Muslim. But he gan give de nation a Diwali gigy. He can send de Vee Pee to Japan. Guyana needs an ambassador in Japan. And who better to send than de Vee Pee himself.
In the land of the rising sun, he’ll learn the art of dealing frontally with issues. No more side-stepping, no more slipping away. The Japanese don’t mess around – it’s bow deeply or go home. By the time de Vee Pee returns, he’ll be a master of diplomacy, a sensei of transparency.
You can never tell what you will get. With de Vee Pee he might learn Japanese and come back talking Chinese.
And here’s the bonus: Guyana will be better off for his absence. Imagine a Guyana where press conferences actually tell you something rather than being one big buse-out. Right now, the more the man speaks, the less you know!
So, let’s pack de Vee Pee’s bags, and send him on a diplomatic journey to enlightenment. Nice gift!
Talk half. Leff half!
MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT
