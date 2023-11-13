Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

We gat de right man fuh send to Japan!

Nov 13, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Now, we all know de Vee Pee loves a press conference. Every week, without fail, he graces the nation with his characteristic buse-out. The man’s got a way with words, no doubt. But there’s just one tiny issue – he can’t seem to spill the tea on oil. Not gonna happen.

The only oil de Vee Pee knows about is the one he uses to slip, slide, and side step uncomfortable questions. Smooth operator, they call him. But fear not, dear citizens, for we have a plan. Send de Vee Pee to Japan!

We know that we Prezzy is a Muslim. But he gan give de nation a Diwali gigy. He can send de Vee Pee to Japan.  Guyana needs an ambassador in Japan. And who better to send than de Vee Pee himself.

In the land of the rising sun, he’ll learn the art of dealing frontally with issues. No more side-stepping, no more slipping away. The Japanese don’t mess around – it’s bow deeply or go home. By the time de Vee Pee returns, he’ll be a master of diplomacy, a sensei of transparency.

You can never tell what you will get. With de Vee Pee he might learn Japanese and come back talking Chinese.

And here’s the bonus:  Guyana will be better off for his absence. Imagine a Guyana where press conferences actually tell you something rather than being one big buse-out. Right now, the more the man speaks, the less you know!

So, let’s pack de Vee Pee’s bags, and send him on a diplomatic journey to enlightenment. Nice gift!

Talk half. Leff half!

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nedd, Nandu, Sinclair, Thorne in WI Academy squad to face Ireland

Nedd, Nandu, Sinclair, Thorne in WI Academy squad to face Ireland

Nov 13, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced the West Indies Men’s Academy squad for the upcoming home series against Ireland Academy. The two teams will play three List A...
Read More
Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks undefeated

Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks

Nov 13, 2023

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Nov 13, 2023

Champion to be crowned tonight

Champion to be crowned tonight

Nov 13, 2023

Red Force navigates to claim title – Hurricanes suffer 7 wicket defeat via DLS

Red Force navigates to claim title –...

Nov 13, 2023

5 Guyanese named in Windies A team ahead of South Africa tour

5 Guyanese named in Windies A team ahead of South...

Nov 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]