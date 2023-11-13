The fact-finding mission should fact-find in Gaza

Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM
Nov 13, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – A fact-finding mission set to visit, on the heels of the just departed mission, which was not fact finding.
The large contingent comprising elected officials among others, not an official government mission. (Demerarawaves Nov 10) will investigate and look into among other things, claims of racism and discrimination levelled against a sovereign government.
The government, at various fora, has demonstrated these claims and allegations to be futile attempts to destabilize and are without basis. Is an elected, sovereign government duty bound to give credence to this mission by meeting with them to rehash and relate what has already been said and is in the public domain?
The mission’s time would be better spent by visiting Gaza and investigating and fact-finding the many real atrocities occurring there by its partner, committing grave crimes against the Palestinians.
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
