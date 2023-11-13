Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The fact-finding mission should fact-find in Gaza

Nov 13, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – A fact-finding mission set to visit, on the heels of the just departed mission, which was not fact finding.

The large contingent comprising elected officials among others, not an official government mission. (Demerarawaves Nov 10) will investigate and look into among other things, claims of racism and discrimination levelled against a sovereign government.

The government, at various fora, has demonstrated these claims and allegations to be futile attempts to destabilize and are without basis.  Is an elected, sovereign government duty bound to give credence to this mission by meeting with them to rehash and relate what has already been said and is in the public domain?

The mission’s time would be better spent by visiting Gaza and investigating and fact-finding the many real atrocities occurring there by its partner, committing grave crimes against the Palestinians.

Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo hire auditors to check figures Exxon give the ministry and not what’s recorded on Exxon meter

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nedd, Nandu, Sinclair, Thorne in WI Academy squad to face Ireland

Nedd, Nandu, Sinclair, Thorne in WI Academy squad to face Ireland

Nov 13, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced the West Indies Men’s Academy squad for the upcoming home series against Ireland Academy. The two teams will play three List A...
Read More
Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks undefeated

Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks

Nov 13, 2023

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Nov 13, 2023

Champion to be crowned tonight

Champion to be crowned tonight

Nov 13, 2023

Red Force navigates to claim title – Hurricanes suffer 7 wicket defeat via DLS

Red Force navigates to claim title –...

Nov 13, 2023

5 Guyanese named in Windies A team ahead of South Africa tour

5 Guyanese named in Windies A team ahead of South...

Nov 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]