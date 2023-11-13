Red Force navigates to claim title – Hurricanes suffer 7 wicket defeat via DLS

Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM
Nov 13, 2023 Sports
CWI CG United Super50 Cup 2023…
Kaieteur Sports – Sunil Narine and Terrance Hinds bagged 3 wickets each while Captain Darren Bravo hit a brisk 40 to seal an empathic 7 wicket win for the Red Force who captured the Regional Super50 title for a record 13th time, last night at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.
Weather came into play as the Duckworth/Lewis method came into play, comfortably panning out in favor of the Red Force who were never out of the game.
Leewards suffered an unorthodox collapse batting first, being shot down by some clinical bowling only to be kept to 135 41.5 overs.
The Red Force strolled to 141-3 in 23.4 overs after Nicholas Pooran blasted 39 off just 20 balls with four huge sixes and one four. He supported captain Bravo who entertained with 40 off 35, as the pair aced the chase.
Medium-pacer Hinds dazzled again with the ball (3-16) while spin maestro Narine (3-17) proved yet again to be lethal. The pair paved the foundation for a wicket each from pacer Shannon Gabriel alongside spinners Kharry Pierre and Akeal Hosein.
