Oh Palestine, we weep for you!

Dear Editor,

The silence is loud

Humanity is lost

Never again

Lest we forget

Where’s the lie?

Thunderous silence

The United Nations

The Human Rights

The Arab World

Hypocrisy prevails!

75 years

Occupation

Ethnic Cleansing

Genocide

When will it end?

Steadfastness

Unbreakable faith

Ultimate test!

God’s soldiers will prevail

Angels returning to gardens

Leaving this agonizing world

Mothers, fathers, children reunited

For eternity in peace and tranquility

The reward with your Lord will be sweet.

Regards,

Saudia Ferouz