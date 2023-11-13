Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM

Oh Palestine, we weep for you!

Nov 13, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

The silence is loud
Humanity is lost
Never again
Lest we forget
Where’s the lie?

Thunderous silence
The United Nations
The Human Rights
The Arab World
Hypocrisy prevails!

75 years
Occupation
Ethnic Cleansing
Genocide
When will it end?

Steadfastness
Unbreakable faith
Ultimate test!

God’s soldiers will prevail
Angels returning to gardens
Leaving this agonizing world
Mothers, fathers, children reunited
For eternity in peace and tranquility
The reward with your Lord will be sweet.

Regards,
Saudia Ferouz

