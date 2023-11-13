New GWI head office at Mabaruma to be completed by first quarter of 2024

Kaieteur News – A new $37.1 million Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) head office at Mabaruma , Region One is slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, disclosed that the ministry awarded a $37.1 million contract for the new head office that will also be housing the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) regional office, the Department of Public Information said.

“We expect it to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024 and as we have done in Region Nine and what we are doing in Region Three, currently at Pouderoyen, we are also looking to consolidate the housing office with GWI’s office,” Croal stated.

Croal said that the plan aligns with the government’s goal of building regional capacity to improve customer service.

“It will be very much suitable for persons to access and this is part of what we are doing to provide a better level of service not only in terms of at the household level but for customers who may have issues, concerns, etc. and building the capacity here within the region…So, one can expect a better level of performance from GWI in terms of customer relations when we are finish or completed this building,” Croal added.

The new head office will provide Mabaruma and other Region one residents with accessible and enhanced customer service, improved water infrastructure, supply, and management.