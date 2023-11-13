Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks undefeated

Nov 13, 2023 Sports

…ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Futsal continues Wednesday

Kaieteur Sports – It was another thrilling night of fireworks at the Retrieve Hard Court, as the ExxonMobil-sponsored New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament heated up the Linden scene on Saturday, delivering a goal extravaganza.

Action in the New Era Ent/ExxonMobil Futsal in Linden

Action in the New Era Ent/ExxonMobil Futsal in Linden

The New Era Ent/ExxonMobil Futsal continues on Wednesday evening

Hardknocks unleashed a goal bonanza, slamming an impressive 15 past Genahside, who could only muster three of their own in this one-sided showdown.

It was a hat-trick fiesta as former youth National player Omar Brewley, along with John Waldron and Shavane Seaforth, showcased their scoring prowess.

Pernell Schultz added a double, while Harley Major and Clive Nobrega each added a strike.

Tekua Wilson even contributed with an unintentional own goal, rounding up Hardknocks’ total and leaving the opposition scratching their heads.

In another jaw-dropping match, Coomacka dominated Fearless with a 13-2 whipping.

Deandre Willson and Marcus Willson stole the spotlight with a helmet-trick each, propelling their team to their first victory in the tournament.

Kevin Charles and Jamal White chipped in with a double each, and Shimwell Jordon sealed the deal with a single strike.

Fearless fought back with goals from Revon France and Nolan Moses, but it was Coomacka’s night to shine.

LA Ballers and West Side Ballers went head-to-head in a high-scoring showdown, with Andre Mayers shining bright with five goals in LA Ballers’ 12-6 victory. Tyric McAllister and Marcus Tudor added to the excitement with a double each.

The Gorillas swung into action with an 8-4 triumph over One Side, while Youth United narrowly edged out Anybody Gets It 7-6.

Golden Stars danced their way to a 5-3 victory against Hillsyde Ballers, and Gold is Money breezed past Blueberry Hill with a 7-6 win.

The tournament saw six matches last evening and will continue on Wednesday with seven games on the card.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo hire auditors to check figures Exxon give the ministry and not what’s recorded on Exxon meter

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nedd, Nandu, Sinclair, Thorne in WI Academy squad to face Ireland

Nedd, Nandu, Sinclair, Thorne in WI Academy squad to face Ireland

Nov 13, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced the West Indies Men’s Academy squad for the upcoming home series against Ireland Academy. The two teams will play three List A...
Read More
Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks undefeated

Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks

Nov 13, 2023

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Nov 13, 2023

Champion to be crowned tonight

Champion to be crowned tonight

Nov 13, 2023

Red Force navigates to claim title – Hurricanes suffer 7 wicket defeat via DLS

Red Force navigates to claim title –...

Nov 13, 2023

5 Guyanese named in Windies A team ahead of South Africa tour

5 Guyanese named in Windies A team ahead of South...

Nov 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]