Mayers stars for LA Ballers, Hardknocks undefeated

Nov 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – It was another thrilling night of fireworks at the Retrieve Hard Court, as the ExxonMobil-sponsored New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament heated up the Linden scene on Saturday, delivering a goal extravaganza.
Hardknocks unleashed a goal bonanza, slamming an impressive 15 past Genahside, who could only muster three of their own in this one-sided showdown.
It was a hat-trick fiesta as former youth National player Omar Brewley, along with John Waldron and Shavane Seaforth, showcased their scoring prowess.
Pernell Schultz added a double, while Harley Major and Clive Nobrega each added a strike.
Tekua Wilson even contributed with an unintentional own goal, rounding up Hardknocks’ total and leaving the opposition scratching their heads.
In another jaw-dropping match, Coomacka dominated Fearless with a 13-2 whipping.
Deandre Willson and Marcus Willson stole the spotlight with a helmet-trick each, propelling their team to their first victory in the tournament.
Kevin Charles and Jamal White chipped in with a double each, and Shimwell Jordon sealed the deal with a single strike.
Fearless fought back with goals from Revon France and Nolan Moses, but it was Coomacka’s night to shine.
LA Ballers and West Side Ballers went head-to-head in a high-scoring showdown, with Andre Mayers shining bright with five goals in LA Ballers’ 12-6 victory. Tyric McAllister and Marcus Tudor added to the excitement with a double each.
The Gorillas swung into action with an 8-4 triumph over One Side, while Youth United narrowly edged out Anybody Gets It 7-6.
Golden Stars danced their way to a 5-3 victory against Hillsyde Ballers, and Gold is Money breezed past Blueberry Hill with a 7-6 win.
The tournament saw six matches last evening and will continue on Wednesday with seven games on the card.
