Man arrested with $95,000 in counterfeit cash at Fort Wellington

Nov 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – A young man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested with a quantity of counterfeit $5000 notes during a “Stop and Search” exercise in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station, West Coast Berbice on Saturday.

According to reports, in the midst of the police exercise, a white motor car bearing registration number PTT 9098, over took several vehicles on the solid double line in the view of the ranks present. The vehicle was stopped and the driver failed to comply after he was asked to produce the relevant documents.

The driver, who was identified as Kenio Thomason, reportedly behaved in a disorderly manner and he was asked to park in the compound of the police station. He complied and a subsequent search of the car in his presence, revealed nothing illegal in nature. However, a search of his person revealed the suspected counterfeit $5,000 notes.

In an attempt to evade the law, the suspect reportedly grabbed the forged currency from the police and ran to the back of the police station. The ranks immediately gave chase as the suspect attempted to throw the suspected forged cash into some bushes.

He was arrested and the lawmen took possession of the currency which was counted in the man’s presence. It amounted to $95,000.

The suspect was informed of the offence committed and he was cautioned. He reportedly told the police: “Officer I just trying a thing because me girl just get a baby and things tight, do a thing for yuh boy nah.”

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to be placed before the courts this week.

 

 

