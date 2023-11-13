Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM

Haslim slams 81 in Wasiq Sports’ triumph

Nov 13, 2023 Sports

Commonwealth Cricket League T20 final…

Kaieteur Sports – Left-handed attacking batsman Wasim Haslim slammed a fiery, 31-ball 81 to spur Wasiq Sports to a comfortable 23-run win over Pak America in the Commonwealth Cricket League T20 final last Sunday at EH2 ground, New York.

Haslim clobbered 10 sixes and two fours to help his team achieved a competitive 183-9 from the allotted 20-overs while Pak America replied with 160-8 when the 20-overs expired.

Haslim was named player-of-the-match for his enterprising batting display. The American-based Guyanese Haslim returned with the ball to claim 2-19 from three off-break overs.

Yadram Bhaskar and Chandeep Singh also picked up two wickets for the victorious combination.

Opener Abdullah Syed hit a fighting 60 which was laced with six sixes and three fours from 34 balls.

Earlier, Wasiq Sports won the toss and opted to bat. Seamer Khalid Mohammad grabbed three wickets for 28 off his maximum four overs bowling for Pak America on a decent batting pitch. Ziad Hussain also in the wicket column by taking 2-16 from four tidy overs.

 

