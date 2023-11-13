Fire guts Alexander Village building

Kaieteur News – Last evening, a fire of unknown origin gutted a building at Third Street, Alexander Village in the city.

Reports are that the fire was first observed around 20:30hrs.

The building housed a bond downstairs while the upper part of the building was unoccupied, neighbours told this publication.

The flames threatened nearby buildings and residents hurriedly pulled their belongings to safety.

Residents said that members of the Guyana Fire Service arrived on the scene with a fire tender which had no water. A second fire tender arrived close to an hour later, however, the building was already destroyed. The firemen later contained and extinguished the flames.