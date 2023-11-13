Doctor accused of raping pregnant Venezuelan woman still in hiding

One month later…

Kaieteur News – One month after he allegedly raped a pregnant Venezuelan woman, a doctor fingered in committing multiple sexual offences in the past, remains in hiding.

Detectives are having a difficult time tracking the man since he has managed to keep a low profile or may have fled the country. Kaieteur News understands, however, that the man is well-known among the elite in the Guyanese society and the lawmen are hoping that his friends could assist them in capturing him.

Following the exposure of the alleged rape of a pregnant Venezuelan, the doctor has failed to show-up at one of his properties which he frequents. Neighbours said that he simply disappeared.

The alleged rape took place around 19:00hrs on September 24 when the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket finals were in full swing. The doctor had allegedly lured the victim into his trap by tricking her into believing that he is a businessman seeking painters and cleaners.

The young lady told Kaieteur News that she was in a desperate situation at the time and as a result of her challenges, she was left homeless and jobless. Subsequently, she managed to book a room at the Sunflower Hotel on South Road and it was there while scrolling through a Facebook group called ‘Venezuelans in Guyana’ that she saw an advertisement posted by the suspect who was looking for live-in cleaners and painters.

Desperate for a job, she immediately made contact with the suspect via a WhatsApp number he had posted in the advertisement.

Kaieteur News was shown screenshots of the exchange between the two and it was quite clear that he tricked the Venezuelan woman.

The suspect agreed and opted to pick her up from the hotel for an interview at a location in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She recalled a short man, light in complexion picking her up in a white pick-up truck with black stripes at the side.

The Venezuelan woman said they talked about work all the way to a yellow two-storey house with a small white car in the yard.

According to the victim, at one point she became suspicious but brushed her fears aside and entered the house.

“He offered me something to drink and I did not accept it,” she said in tears, while explaining that the man then suddenly became aggressive while demanding that she takes off her clothes.

The woman said that he then grabbed her, held her down, and stripped off her clothes before raping her.

She alleged that he also sodomized her brutally leaving her bleeding and in pain. “It was horrible,” she added.

She alleged too that the man wanted to keep her against her will but she managed to convince him to take her to a location to buy food because she was hungry. He complied and when she got there, she exited the car and ran with the money he gave her to buy food and left her purse behind.