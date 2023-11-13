Champion to be crowned tonight

Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM
Nov 13, 2023 Sports
Hamilton Green’s Cup 2023…
Kaieteur Sports – The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown as the final eight teams gear up to lock horns for a shot at championship glory today at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground from noon (12:00hrs).
Anticipation is high for the gripping quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final, all scheduled for the ultimate day of the annual Hamilton Green’s 9-a-side Inter Ward Knockout Football championship.
Promising palpable action, this tournament features some of the nation’s top football teams and the competition has narrowed down to the eight finalists, poised to compete for the coveted title and a chance to claim a substantial prize pool of up to $1,000,000 in cash and prizes.
The stakes are high with an impressive $500,000 awaiting the tournament winner. The runner-up will not leave empty-handed, securing a substantial $250,000, while the third-place team will claim a respectable $150,000.
Former national coach Lennox Arthur, the mastermind behind the tournament, expresses confidence in an even larger turnout tomorrow, as we crown the 2023 champion of the premier 9-a-side inter-ward football extravaganza.
Prior to the intense battles for the 2023 Hamilton Green’s Cup, Lennox Arthur and Dr. Linden Dotson have orchestrated a mini-tournament paying homage to the legends of the game—the Linden Dotson Master’s Cup.
This side event features eight formidable Masters teams, including Club 45, Wales, GDF, Conquerors, Pele, Stablroek Ballers, Santos, and Victoria vying for a cash prize of $70,000, while runner up secure $30,000.
The tournament is sponsored by NaMilCo, Gafoor Ltd, B.K International, John Fernandes Ltd, Star Party Rentals, Enet, New GPC, Edmond Vieira, Cummings Electrical, GTT, Dr. Colin Watson, Eton Cordis, Ivor Carrington, Genequip, Super Bet, Eddie’s Bobcat, New Thriving, Floyd Haynes, Busta, Reunion Gold, CIDI, and others.
