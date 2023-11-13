Latest update November 13th, 2023 12:28 AM

Biker dies in Good Hope accident

Nov 13, 2023 News

…drunk driver detained

Kaieteur News – A popular 36-year-old biker of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) died on Sunday after he collided with a car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver at Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

DEAD:  Shaheed Ishmieal

Dead is Shaheed Ishmieal of Lot 80, Cornelia Ida, WCD. Ishmieal, said to be a father of two, was a member of the Piranhas Motorcycle club.

Police said the accident involved a motor car bearing registration PZZ 1848, owned and driven by a 31-year-old of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, EBE and a motorcycle bearing registration CK2051, owned and driven by Ishmieal.

According to the police, inquiries disclosed that motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of the Good Hope Public Road at a fast rate when he overtook another motorcar and ended up on the southern side of the road.

The front of the errant motorcar then collided with the front portion of Ishmieal’s motorcycle which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung into the air and he fell onto the windscreen of the car. He later fell on the northern side of the road.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries to his body including his legs and he was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said the body was then escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage, and is awaiting a-post mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and he was found to be above the prescribed limit with the results showing .56 and .57 micrograms in his breath, the police added.

He is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, news of Ishmieal’s passing left his relatives and friends in a state of shock, as many were taken by surprise at his sudden passing. Members of the Piranhas Motorcycle club described him as “one of the most fun and jovial persons to be around.”

In June this year, another member of the motorcycle club, Lakeram Etwaroo, 47, called ‘Anil’ died after he collided with a truck on Mandela Avenue. The man was riding motorcycle CH 2546 when he rode into the truck.

 

 

