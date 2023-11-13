Berbice woman murdered at Kitty Hotel

– Police hunting ex-GDF rank

Kaieteur News – Police are currently hunting a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) after a Berbice woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds about her body inside the Sunset View Hotel on David Street, Kitty on Sunday.

The dead woman has been identified as 32-year-old Romona Lall, called ‘Mona,’ a mother of three and a resident of Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Her nude body was found by the hotel’s receptionist around midday yesterday; she was lying on the floor of a room which she and a man had checked into on Saturday.

“A broken Guinness bottle and a 592 beer bottle were seen on the floor,” police said in a statement, while adding that blood stains were seen on the bed and walls of the room.

Investigators learnt that Lall was last seen alive while checking into the hotel around 17:50hrs on Saturday with the man and the duo was expected to checkout at 12:00hrs on Sunday.

However, according to hotel employees, the man left the premises alone around 20:07 hrs on Saturday, a few hours after checking in with the woman.

Following a shift change around 07:00 hrs on Sunday morning, another staff member took over duties as receptionist. She told investigators that after checking the hotel’s overnight records she learnt that 11 clients were scheduled to check-out at midday yesterday.

At around 12:15 hrs, she noticed that one of clients did not check-out and as such, she decided to check the room.

“The receptionist said she knocked on the door and called out but got no answer,” police said. The employee then used a spare key to open the door when she made the gruesome discovery. She immediately informed her boss and he subsequently informed the police.

An ambulance was called to the hotel and the emergency medical technicians on board pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators took over and quickly established that they were dealing with a homicide. They believe that the victim was brutally stabbed to death in what may be a crime of passion, with a broken Guinness bottle hours before.

According to police, she had three stab wounds to her back and one in the region of her heart. A piece of the broken Guinness bottle was still left stuck in the wound near the woman’s heart. Several abrasions were also seen on the victim’s abdomen.

Police were able to obtain closed circuit television (CCTV) footage corroborating the details of when Lall’s male companion left the hotel.

Detectives are currently tracking down an ex-GDF rank believed to be Lall’s reputed husband and father of her children. Kaieteur News understands that Lall endured an abusive relationship at the hands of her partner, for many years.