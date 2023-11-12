Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

…ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent. Futsal tourney off to exciting start

Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Guyana-backed New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament hit the ground running in Linden at the Retrieve Hard Court, with Young Gunners, LA Ballers, HH Ballers, DC Ballers, and YMCA recording contrasting wins.

In the opening showdown, the Young Gunners lived up to their name, turning the pitch into a goal carnival, walloping Genahside 21-7.

Brandon Solomon led the charge, smashing in six goals, with Domoll Warner bagging five and Omarion Ramson notching four. It was a veritable scoring orchestra, featuring Rodensio Tudor (3), Kamal McLaren (2), and Ryan Arthur.

Not to be outdone, LA Ballers unleashed their inner beasts, trampling One Side in a merciless 14-1 victory.

Andre Mayers scored four goals, Tyric McAlister pulled off a hat-trick, and the dynamic duo of Marcus Tudor and Amanikie Mayers each secured a double.

Mortimer Giddings, Android Aaron, and Omar Williams joined the scoring party, while Allistair Willcock salvaged pride with the lone goal for One Side.

In a nail-biter, HH Ballers edged out West Side Ballers 5-4, YMCA danced their way to an 8-4 win against Money Team, and DC Ballers outshone Blueberry Hill 6-2.

Tonight promises another round of jaw-dropping clashes at the Retrieve Hard Court.

DC Ballers aims to keep their winning streak against AnyBody Gets It at 6:30 pm. Young Gunners, the scoring maestros, face off against the formidable Team Fearless.

HH Ballers and Gorillas are set to collide in a battle of epic proportions, while YMCA squares off against Finishers.

The Money Team and Hill Side Ballers are desperate for their first points, and Gold is Money locks horns with Youth United in a fierce final showdown.

With a lineup that’s basically a futsal who’s who, the tourney is adopting the round-robin format.

The champions will pocket $1,000,000, while 2nd through 4th place, will be rewarded $500,000, $200,000, and $100,000, respectively.

Matches will continue on 15, 17, 18, 22, and 24, with the grand finale on the 25th.

The victorious squad won’t just revel in glory but will also spearhead a community project in cahoots with ExxonMobil Guyana.