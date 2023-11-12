Worldwide protests against the slaughter of Palestinians

Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2023 News
…Israel kills 11,000 people in 34 days, including more than 4,500 children
(AL JAZEERA) – Demonstrators the world over have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Major cities, including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh, witnessed large marches on Saturday.Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have grown more than a month into the war sparked when Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.
Israeli authorities have put the fatalities at about 1,200, and say more than 240 people were taken captive.Israel’s non-stop attacks in Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people in 34 days, including more than 4,500 children.
Palestinians say that no corner of the strip is safe from Israeli bombardment. More than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.
MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT
Nov 12, 2023Kaieteur Sports – In a display of respect for the blood, sweat, and, probably, a few tears shed by the country’s Pan Am Games medallist, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) went all Oprah on...
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – At his press conference last Thursday, Vice President Jagdeo, in response to a question posed by a... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]