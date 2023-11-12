Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Worldwide protests against the slaughter of Palestinians

Nov 12, 2023

…Israel kills 11,000 people in 34 days, including more than 4,500 children

(AL JAZEERA) – Demonstrators the world over have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Major cities, including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh, witnessed large marches on Saturday.

Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, in Pamplona, northern Spain [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have grown more than a month into the war sparked when Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

Israeli authorities have put the fatalities at about 1,200, and say more than 240 people were taken captive.

Women and young girls take part in a rally organizsed by religious group Darul Uloom Anwar Habib against the Israeli air raids on Gaza, in Karachi, Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]

Israel’s non-stop attacks in Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people in 34 days, including more than 4,500 children.

Palestinians say that no corner of the strip is safe from Israeli bombardment. More than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

