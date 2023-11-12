UGSS launches university – branded hoodies

Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Waterfalls Magazine – Starting Tuesday, students at the University of Guyana can proudly sport their UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA HOODIES, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative led by the University of Guyana Student’s Society (UGSS), under the stewardship of President Shaquawn Gill.

These exclusive UG – hoodies, a pioneering project, will be exclusively available at the UG Campus Store. Gill, in an interview, shared insights into the initiative’s purpose and significance.

Gill expressed excitement about the initiative, stating, “It’s the UG assesses initiative, the feedback has been phenomenal, reaching a wide audience.” He acknowledged the potential misconception regarding the weather but emphasized that the hoodies serve not only as a functional choice but also as a fashion statement.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative, Gill explained, “This venture ensures a continuous stream of income for the council. Over the years, we’ve relied heavily on student fees, and this additional revenue source will contribute to our ability to execute more projects without solely depending on external financing.”

He continued, “We aim for longevity, creating relationships and opportunities for future student councils. This is just the beginning; we’ve laid the foundation for the next councils to continue benefiting from similar projects.”

The UGSS President emphasized the broader goal of fostering a sense of belonging and unity among students. “Universities worldwide have similar designs, fostering a spirit of togetherness. Our hoodies provide students with an opportunity to wear their journey, celebrating not only their achievements but also the challenges they’ve overcome,” he said.

Importantly, Gill revealed plans to expand availability of the apparel to the Tain Campus store, with hopes for further expansion. He said, “This is the first tranche due to limited capital, but as the brand gains momentum, we aspire to introduce a broader range of products. We encourage future councils to build on this foundation.”

In essence, Gill said that the launch of UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA HOODIES marks not only a fashion statement but a strategic move by the UGSS to empower student councils, promote unity, and create a lasting legacy for the University of Guyana community.

