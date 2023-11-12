UG’s oldest graduate Pamela Maison is 72

You are never too old to follow your dreams…

Waterfalls Magazine – Retired school teacher Pamela Maison is the University of Guyana’s oldest graduate at this year’s 57th Convocation.

Ms. Maison , who taught at the Tucville Primary School and later, functioned as head teacher at the South Ruimveldt Secondary School, attained a Master of Education in Literacy Studies at the university.

The University of Guyana’s Administration saluted her stalwart achievement.