The rise and fall of social media superstars

Kaieteur News – Me seh, me nah know bout you, but dis whole social media superstar thing is more confusing than a crab in a traffic jam. One man wake up one morning, him deh pon di road with holey shoes and yesterday’s dreams, and by evening time, him living large like he win the lottery, and all him do is post pictures of him talking at breakfast!

Dem followers multiply like dem trying to repopulate the Earth, and suddenly, he’s the second coming. But yuh see, there’s always a next one trying to catch the same breeze of fame. Him trying so hard, him look like him chasing a tornado.

But the people dem, dem not interested in he. Dem say, “Nah man, we already have a social media messiah, we don’t need another one preaching the gospel of conspiracy theory and threatening to beat up anyone who stands in his oath. One is enough!”

Now, dis turbo-charged mouth, oversized ego fella, him think him deh pon di highway to stardom, but really, him deh pon a one-way street to embarrassment. Every post more boastful than the last, like him competing in the Olympic boast-off. But Guyanese people, dem nah fall for di bait. Dem seh, “Buddy, yuh mouth bigger than Kaieteur Falls, but yuh substance smaller than a fly’s sneeze.”

It’s like a soca song playing in reverse – instead of building up to a climax, it’s breaking down to a flat note. Dem followers dropping off quicker than mangoes in May, and him left wondering where di love gone. Turns out, people prefer the humble success story, not di one shouting from the rooftop like him win a gold medal in the Braggadocio Olympics.

The rise and fall of social media superstars – from rags to riches to rags again faster than you can say “Like and subscribe.” Lesson learned: di bigger yuh head, di harder yuh fall.

Talk Half! Leff Half!