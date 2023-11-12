Simple larceny case against Lusignan man dismissed

Kaieteur News – A simple larceny case against a Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was dismissed on Friday, after the virtual complainant (VC) offered to no longer proceed with the matter against the accused.

According to the police, Rajendra Lall, 21, an unemployed man of Grassfield, Lusignan , ECD was arrested on Monday following allegations that he committed simple larceny against Michael Mohamed.

The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge of simple larceny, contrary to Section 164 of the Criminal Law Offenses Act was read to him. Lall pleaded not guilty.

The victim, who was present at court, requested for no further action on the matter. Hence the court case was dismissed.