Simple larceny case against Lusignan man dismissed

Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A simple larceny case against a Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was dismissed on Friday, after the virtual complainant (VC) offered to no longer proceed with the matter against the accused.
According to the police, Rajendra Lall, 21, an unemployed man of Grassfield, Lusignan , ECD was arrested on Monday following allegations that he committed simple larceny against Michael Mohamed.
The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge of simple larceny, contrary to Section 164 of the Criminal Law Offenses Act was read to him. Lall pleaded not guilty.
The victim, who was present at court, requested for no further action on the matter. Hence the court case was dismissed.
MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT
Nov 12, 2023Kaieteur Sports – In a display of respect for the blood, sweat, and, probably, a few tears shed by the country’s Pan Am Games medallist, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) went all Oprah on...
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Nov 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – At his press conference last Thursday, Vice President Jagdeo, in response to a question posed by a... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]