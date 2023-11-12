Sheannta Henry beats the odds to become Region Six first occupational therapist

Waterfalls Magazine – In May 2019, while Sheantta Henry was about to commence studies at the University of Guyana (UG), she received the most dreaded news one could ever receive.

“Sheantta, something is wrong with Aunty Angela (my mom); she is on the floor and isn’t moving,” she was told by a relative. When she arrived at her mother’s house, her worst fears were confirmed; her mother passed away from a heart attack.

Henry said she felt as if half of her support system had weakened and fell apart. “Here I was with my plans about to transition and had to switch gears to prepare to bury my mother. Half of my support system was gone without warning. She wouldn’t be there to see her only child start UG, not finish UG; she wouldn’t be there for anything else. This broke me, but I had to be strong and send my mother off well,” Henry said.

Fast forward to November 2023 and Henry, who worked as a rehabilitation assistant at the Port Mourant Hospital for 10 years, graduated this past weekend at the University of Guyana’s 57th Convocation exercises at the National Cultural Center. She successfully read for a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Rehabilitation, specialising in Occupational Therapy.

She is now preparing to head back to Region Six as the first occupational therapist from the region.

Starting the process

She said that in 2018, after much encouragement and push from her husband of seven years, she decided to apply to the University of Guyana. “I started researching how to apply and accommodation since my programme was only done in Georgetown. From the beginning of this journey, I saw God’s hand every step of the way.”

In January 2019, the university accepted her application and although she was nervous, fearful, and questioning if she could complete the task at hand, the support and encouragement of both her husband and mother helped tremendously. “I started preparing for this transition. I had all my plans. My mom would come to Georgetown from time to time,” she said.

Then in May that year, the dreaded passing of her mother came her way. But Henry noted that, “This broke me, but I had to be strong and send my mother off well. I wrote her eulogy, picked out her box, watched her take her last bath, did her makeup, dressed her, and danced at the service. All while preparing for this UG journey. It has been my hardest season so far,” she said.

She said that God and the support of friends and family boosted her confidence.

The university journey

Henry said during the first month when she officially started university studies, she cried each night until she couldn’t breathe properly because reality had stepped in; her mother was no longer there. “I had to keep reminding myself of this fact every time the thought came to call her or something. I believe I was in a state of seasonal depression. I sought help (counselling), and I had some real straight conversation with God and felt that even through all of this, he was still with me,” she said.

She said on multiple occasions she wanted to give-up and quit and the fact that she was restarting school after being away from such an environment for so many years, was an adjustment she had to deal with.

“I had so many goals set for UG but I had to regroup and rewrite my goals. I had to celebrate every win no matter how small it was, I had to shift my perspective to just seeing the bad in everything and see the lessons as well,” she said.

She said that as she continued along the journey, “God started to connect me with my destiny helpers for this journey. I literally saw every time something was more than me a batch mate or two stepped in even if they weren’t aware and helped me. All this while I was still fighting the thoughts am I good enough but God,” she added.

Occupational therapy

Henry said that during the latter part of her second year at university, she had a conversation with one of her seniors and a suggestion was made about occupational therapy. “I brush the idea off. Mind you, my first choice was physical therapy,” she added.

She said she discussed the idea with her husband, and he opened her eyes to the possibilities. After much research, meetings, conversations and prayers, she made a decision to major in occupational therapy. “I have no regrets to date. Was this a walk in the park? Oh no, it wasn’t, but it was worth it because of my fellow batch mates and lecturers. The bonds built during this period will last a lifetime,” she said.

Henry said that during her four years of study at UG, numerous opportunities came her way.

She functioned as a class representative, vice president, and president of the Medical Rehabilitation Students Association and she also represented UG at Washington Model Organizations of American State in the US. She did so while managing a business, being a wife, and much more, she said.

While thanking everyone who always played a supportive role to her during her term of study, Henry had several words of encouragement for anyone who may have been a similar position or experienced the same issues as her prior to or during studies. “You might want to quit at this moment; you might even be dealing with a loss. Know it is not the end; take a break if you must; get help if you must; find Yahweh if you must; and give yourself grace. Know that if God brings you to it, he will take you to completion,” she said.

“I am a living testimony that nothing but God kept me sane through it. I celebrate loudly because it’s only by his grace that I am here today. I celebrate so that the next person will be encouraged to keep pressing on. Do not let where you came from define you or keep you stuck. Rise above it, the world needs you!,” Henry added.